Temple & Webster sees continued growth despite external headwinds

Furniture and homewares retailer Temple & Webster has reported a 21 per cent increase in full-year revenue to $601 million, up from $498 million.

The company’s EBITDA grew from $13.1 million to $18.8 million year-on-year, with its net profit after tax rising from $9.5 million to $11.3 million.

Temple & Webster attributed this growth to a strong end-of-financial-year promotional period, resulting in an increased deferred revenue balance to be recognised in the next financial year.

“Despite challenging retail trading conditions throughout FY25, we grew our revenue by 21 per cent and increased our share of the Australian furniture and homewares market to 2.7 per cent,” said Temple & Webster CEO Mark Coulter.

“June was a particularly strong month, with checkout revenue up 28 per cent, highlighting that our customer proposition centred around price, range and convenience continues to resonate with the next generation of shoppers in our category.

“Home improvement was again a standout performer, with revenue growth of 43 per cent, and private label penetration in this category increasing markedly, approaching 20 per cent,” said Coulter.

Moving forward, the company expects to see an EBITDA margin of between 3 and 5 per cent, driven by its leverage of a fixed cost base and the previous year’s marketing investments.

The organisation has already seen strong growth in the home improvement section of its operations, and expects its strong balance sheet and lack of debt will allow the company to continue growing in the Australian market.