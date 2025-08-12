BusinessOpenings & closings

Exclusive: InStitchu MD talks new showroom, Myer deal and investor interest

The new showroom spans two levels with dedicated spaces for group shopping. Supplied
Co-founder Robin McGowan described the showroom as a "luxury destination". Supplied
By Heather McIlvaine
Made-to-measure menswear brand InStitchu has just opened its largest store to date, as it embarks on a new partnership with Myer and fields interest from overseas investors.  The new location on Collins Street in Melbourne spans two floors and will enable the brand to offer a better in-store experience, with different areas for menswear and womenswear, as well as dedicated spaces for groups of customers to get fitted for wedding suits and individuals to come in and pick up their finished or

