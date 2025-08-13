Dymocks CEO Mark Newman to step down

Dymocks’ CEO Mark Newman will step down in November from his role as CEO of Dymocks Retail after five years at the helm of the business.

Newman’s five year spell included the successful implementation of a national Click & Collect capability, the opening of new and relocated stores across Brisbane, Adelaide, and key regional markets, and a major refurbishment of Dymocks’ flagship store on George Street, Sydney.

Newman, who brought UK retail experience to the role, said he was “honoured” to have played his part in the iconic brand’s success.

John Forsyth, chairman of the Dymocks Group, said Newman’s contribution “during a complex period” had helped position the retailer for future success.

“As we mark 146 years of the Dymocks brand, we remain firmly focused on our next chapter of growth – continuing to serve our loyal customers with the same innovation, heritage and resilience that have defined our story since 1879,” Forsyth said.

The board has begun a leadership transition process.