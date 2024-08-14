BusinessSocial commerce

How Aussie retailers can prepare for TikTok Shop’s inevitable launch

(Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Combining the influence of viral content with the ease of online shopping, the triumphant success of TikTok Shop is no secret. Despite launching in select markets less than a year ago, in September 2023, TikTok Shop aims to grow its US e-commerce sales to US$17.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by Bloomberg – taking the “TikTok made me buy it” hashtag to new heights. Retailers haven’t seen this level of economic boom since the golden ad era of Facebook, now known as Meta.  Cu

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay