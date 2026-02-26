Harris Technology now ‘one of the fastest growing’ in its sector

Refurbished technology specialists Harris Technology built on its momentum in the first-half of the financial year, with growth across the board.

Growing sales revenue by 18.9 per cent to $8.3 million, and profits by 7.1 per cent to $2.8 million, Harris’ refurbished technology sales now account for $500,000 a month.

“With this upwards trend into profitability, it is pleasing to hit this earnings milestone which demonstrates the hard work our team have been putting in to scale up our tech refurbishment operations and sales over the past 12 months,” Harris Technology CEO, Garrison Huang said.

“Since re-focusing our e-commerce strategy on the highest-performing products by margin, we have established Harris Technology as one of the fastest growing players in the refurbished tech space.

“With plenty of growth to capitalise on by leveraging our established supply chain and channels, we will continue to grow this business where cost-conscious Australians are consistently purchasing our high-quality refurbished tech at a fraction of their new alternatives.”

Harris said its focus on higher-margin products contributed to its EBITDA reaching $181,000, after the company had recorded negative EBITDA for two consecutive half-year periods.