IR ProStore design

Setting up shop with Brotherwolf

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Brotherwolf’s Clarendon Street studio in South Melbourne marks a confident new chapter for the Melbourne-born barbershop-fashion brand, bringing together 10 years of grooming, apparel and community-building in what founder Pádraig Whelehan calls its “most refined expression” yet. It is not a departure from Greville Street, St Kilda or Fitzroy, but a deliberate distillation of everything the business has learned about space, service and style since opening its first shop in 2014. It serves

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

coles supermarket exterior
Supermarkets

Coles revenue up amid positive supermarket, liquor sales growth

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Seven & I deal off as founding family fall short on funds

Kantaro Komiya
The logo of Amazon's Alexa + is displayed on a screen during an Amazon Devices launch event in New York City, US
Online marketplaces IR Pro

Amazon unveils Alexa+ with AI upgrades – what retailers need to know

Greg Bensinger
Headshot of Babyboo founder Argylica Conditsis wearing a black top with her chin resting on her hand against a purple background
Leadership IR Pro

How Babyboo’s customer-first strategy is driving global fashion growth

Heather McIlvaine
woman wearing pink dress
Financial

Strategy pays off: City Chic Collective boosts net income

Celene Ignacio
Coles and Woolworths stores.
Supermarkets IR Pro

Analysis: Coles, Woolies’ shrinking product ranges are all about the bottom line

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay