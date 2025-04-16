Century-old footwear retailer Wittner collapses into administration 

Wittner, a heritage footwear brand with a history of over 100 years, has collapsed into administration amid falling sales.

The company has appointed Deloitte Turnaround & Restructuring partners Sal Algeri and David Orr as administrators for its Australian and New Zealand businesses.

Founded in 1912, Wittner is one of the oldest family-run retail businesses in Australia, known for its quality craftsmanship and design.

The retailer operates about 20 own-branded stores, over 25 concession stores across David Jones and Myer, and an e-commerce platform. In New Zealand, it has two stores in Parnell, and the Commercial Bay shopping centre in Auckland’s CBD.

The brand has a customer base of more than 300,000 rewards members and more than 400,000 social media followers.

The administrators plan to continue trading as normal as they work towards a sale and/or recapitalisation of the business.

Wittner management said sales growth has been eroded by cost pressures from rising wages and occupancy costs, and more recently, challenging trading conditions and supply-chain disruptions.

“We have invested in our range and teams over the last 12 months and remain committed to the Wittner business. We will work closely with the administrators to achieve the best outcome for the business and its stakeholders.”