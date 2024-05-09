Super Retail Group’s sales only slightly up despite 20 new stores

Super Retail Group saw its sales inch up across the majority of its brands as it opened 20 stores but closed four during the first 43 weeks of the year.

During the period, the group’s sales rose 2 per cent with the BCF division up 5 per cent, Supercheap Auto up 3 pr cent and Macpac up 2 per cent.

The company noted that BCF benefited from strong inbound travel into New Zealand, which increased purchases in key tourist destinations, while Supercheap Auto sales gained from the strong demand in auto maintenance categories.

Sales at the company’s Rebel business, however, declined 2 per cent.

“Given current challenges around inflation and interest rates, our customers are managing their spending carefully and becoming increasingly value focused,” said Anthony Heraghty, Super Retail Group MD and CEO.

“While store foot traffic and transaction volumes continue to grow, ongoing cost of living pressure is impacting the number of items per sale.”

Meanwhile, the group expects to open an additional seven stores before year-end.

The company said it will implement a new enterprise agreement, providing a 5.25 per cent base pay rate increase next year, a 3.25 per cent increase in 2026 and another 3.25 per cent increase in 2027.