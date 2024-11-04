Don Meij to retire as Domino’s Pizza CEO after 40 years with the company

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises CEO and MD Don Meij will retire after almost 40 years with the company, effective November 6.

The pizza chain has appointed Mark van Dyck to succeed Meij, who has been the CEO for the past 22 years.

“Under his leadership Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd grew from a Brisbane-based company to a truly global business – the market-leader in each of the markets the company has operated for more than three years in Europe and the Asia Pacific,” said Jack Cowin, chairman of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

“When I started as a delivery driver in Redcliffe, Queensland, I never imagined I’d become CEO of a truly global company with more than $4 billion in sales,” said Meij.

Van Dyck’s appointment comes after the company conducted a global search for a new CEO. Prior to Domino’s, he held senior executive roles at Compass Group, LG Electronics, and Coca-Cola.

Meanwhile, the company reported that sales were down 1.2 per cent in the first 17 weeks of the fiscal year.

The company witnessed its Singapore business deliver two years of compounding sales growth while Taiwan returned to sales growth.

However, sales were negative in Germany after record sales from the prior year. France and Japan sales were also negative, with more initiatives required in these markets to deliver positive sales.