KeyNow to start trial in Mitre 10 stores

Self-service key duplication service KeyNow will start a trial in Mitre 10 Stores.

The company claims its self-service kiosk-style machine can reduce the error rate to less than 1 per cent while freeing up store staff time and streamlining the customer experience.

KeyNow’s machine uses robotics, electronics and software engineering to read the inserted key and duplicate it within a few minutes.

It has a footprint of less than one metre and plugs into a standard 240-volt outlet.

Currently, KeyNow’s machines are available for use at B&Q and Homebase in the UK and Home Depot in the US.