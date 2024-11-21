NewsFurniture & homewares

KeyNow to start trial in Mitre 10 stores

self service key duplication machine
KeyNow will trial its self-service key duplication machines at Mitre 10 stores. (Source: KeyNow/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Self-service key duplication service KeyNow will start a trial in Mitre 10 Stores.

The company claims its self-service kiosk-style machine can reduce the error rate to less than 1 per cent while freeing up store staff time and streamlining the customer experience.

KeyNow’s machine uses robotics, electronics and software engineering to read the inserted key and duplicate it within a few minutes.

It has a footprint of less than one metre and plugs into a standard 240-volt outlet.

Currently, KeyNow’s machines are available for use at B&Q and Homebase in the UK and Home Depot in the US.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing

Is Jim’s Beauty set to flop like Harley-Davidson perfume – or could it be branding genius?

Edwina Luck
Consumers warned as synthetic diamonds price plummets
Luxury

Consumers warned of overpricing as synthetic diamonds price plummets

Kaycee Enerva
Travel retail IR Pro

“We want a presence across key airports in APAC”: Lego’s regional president

Anil Prabha
Strategy IR Pro

Can Dockers revive its casual, cool aesthetic for the next generation?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Financial

Miniso records “best quarter” yet as revenue soars 37 per cent

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay