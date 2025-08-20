Global Retail Brands partners with Myer to open 136 concession stores

Global Retail Brands (GRB) is teaming up with Myer to open 136 concession stores nationwide as part of a major retail expansion program.

Under the partnership, GRB’s The Customer Chef and The Cook Shop will launch 80 locations at 40 Myer department stores. Fourteen of the concessions have already opened, offering the chains’ signature high-quality cookware ranges.

In addition, 56 Salt&Pepper concessions will open in Myer stores nationally, starting on Father’s Day (September 7). GRB acquired the brands and 25 retail stores of the tableware chain in April.

“We’re committed to meeting our customers where they like to shop, and Myer’s extensive footprint creates a perfect platform that enables us to reach even more Australian homes,” said Steven Lew, chairman and CEO of Global Retail Brands.

“Concession stores have long been a success story for department stores and retail brand owners, particularly in the categories of beauty and apparel.

“We’re proud to partner with Myer and be the first to introduce this concept into the home category, with a focus on offering innovation of the best product, all with a lifetime guarantee,” he added.

GRB currently operates 300 homewares stores across Australia and more than 300 concession stores under The Customer Chef and The Cook Shop banners internationally. Other brands in the company’s portfolio include House, Robins Kitchen, MyHouse, Bessemer and Baccarat.