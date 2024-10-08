SectorsFashion & accessories

Forever New taps Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as global brand ambassador

Triptii Dimri (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Forever New has chosen Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as its new global brand ambassador.

As the new face of the Melbourne-based women’s fashion brand, Dimri will represent Forever New in its major markets including India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Europe.

Dimri will introduce Forever New’s autumn/winter 2024 collection which features red, burgundy, and black colours.

“Her grace, approachability, positivity, and confidence are just a few of the many qualities we admire about her as they align well with our brand personality and values,” said Dipendra Goenka, founder and CEO of Forever New Australia.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering sophisticated glamour and exceptional quality.”

