Rebel, AFL team up to launch boot donation campaign

Rebel has partnered with the Australian Football League and TreadLightly to launch a donation drive where Australians can donate their pre-loved football boots to communities in need.

The pop-up campaign named ‘Reboot Your Boots’ will be launched at Rundle Mall in Adelaide during the AFL Gather Round this week.

TreadLightly will clean the shoes and ‘reboot’ them before distributing them to young players in regional communities in the Northern Territory.

“Our vision at Rebel is to inspire all Australians to achieve their sporting dreams and passions. We want to give all Aussies the support, tools, and gear to get moving and realise the transformative power of sport,” Rebel GM of e-commerce and marketing Rosemary Martin said.

“Team sport is crucial for looking after your mind and body, and I hope this activation will help support and empower budding football players across the country to lace up and enjoy the game,” AFLW player and Rebel ambassador Libby Birch said.

The donation drive will run from April 4 to April 7.

Donors will have the chance to win two tickets, flights, and accommodation to attend the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.