BusinessSports & adventure

Rebel, AFL team up to launch boot donation campaign

(Source: Rebel Sport/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Rebel has partnered with the Australian Football League and TreadLightly to launch a donation drive where Australians can donate their pre-loved football boots to communities in need.

The pop-up campaign named ‘Reboot Your Boots’ will be launched at Rundle Mall in Adelaide during the AFL Gather Round this week.

TreadLightly will clean the shoes and ‘reboot’ them before distributing them to young players in regional communities in the Northern Territory.

“Our vision at Rebel is to inspire all Australians to achieve their sporting dreams and passions. We want to give all Aussies the support, tools, and gear to get moving and realise the transformative power of sport,” Rebel GM of e-commerce and marketing Rosemary Martin said.

“Team sport is crucial for looking after your mind and body, and I hope this activation will help support and empower budding football players across the country to lace up and enjoy the game,” AFLW player and Rebel ambassador Libby Birch said.

The donation drive will run from April 4 to April 7.

Donors will have the chance to win two tickets, flights, and accommodation to attend the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty

BWX’s Australian operations enter voluntary administration

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Health & beauty

Aesop sold to L’Oreal for US$2.525 billion

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Volley x National Gallery of Australia's 'Walk in their shoes' showcase. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

First Nations artists, Pride and mental health: Volley talks collabs

Aron Lewin
Marketing IR Pro

What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan

Anil Prabha
Customer IR Pro

From fast food to autos, India’s digitally connected users lure investors

Reuters