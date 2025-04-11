GRB expansion continues as Steven Lew acquires tableware brand Salt&Pepper

Global Retail Brands (GRB) is set to acquire the brands and operating assets of the Australian tableware chain, Salt&Pepper.

Salt&Pepper’s retail, online and wholesale operations will be included in the acquisition, expected to be completed by April 15.

GRB will operate all 25 Salt&Pepper retail stores, and the nearly 220 existing team members will be retained post-sale.

The acquisition will cement GRB as Australia’s largest independent homewares retailer.

“We are proud to continue our investment in great local retail brands that we can grow in partnership with our strong store and customer service teams,” said Steven Lew, chairman and CEO of Global Retail Brands.

“Under GRB’s ownership, we will invest further in the brand to support its growth and continue to delight our customers. We see an opportunity to take Salt&Pepper from 25 stores today to 65 stores over the next 12 months.”

Steven Lew is the son of billionaire Solomon Lew, chair of Melbourne-based Premier Investments, which owns the Smiggle and Peter Alexander chains. Premier Investments is the largest shareholder in Myer department stores and appliance brand Breville.