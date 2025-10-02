Beginning Boutique’s international success is fuelled by customer obsession

perienced customer service unlike anything she’d ever seen back home in Australia. “That focus on experience became the foundation of Beginning Boutique,” Timmerman said. Beginning Boutique was an early adopter of social media and has grown its community on Instagram to over 1.1 million followers – a feat she attributes to being an early adopter and building strong relationships with influencers. After 17 years in business, starting her brand at the age of just 21, Timmerman has navigated the same challenging retail landscape that has left many other brands in administration. Lessons in hardship and perseverance Persistence became the brand’s superpower during uncertain times. Timmerman credits her survival and growth to an unwavering focus on understanding customers and continually elevating the offering. A customer-first mindset was instrumental to her success. “Understanding her and continually improving our offering built trust and loyalty,” she explained. Equally, Timmerman’s product excellence and persistence have been strategies that have helped Beginning Boutique traverse challenges. The founder revealed that there were two occasions when Beginning Boutique made operational mistakes, including when the brand moved to a third-party logistics provider. “We lost control of the customer experience, which is central to our brand. Leaving that situation was financially costly but ultimately the right decision,” Timmerman shared. The second painful mistake was when Beginning Boutique switched from Shopify, resulting in a site that lagged terribly and negatively impacted its overall customer experience. “The lesson is to never accept ‘no’ for an answer. Keep finding ways to improve and deliver excellence,” Timmerman said. However, like most retailers, Beginning Boutique also faced challenges beyond its control. During the 2020 pandemic, sales dropped to nearly zero overnight, as the business was primarily occasion-wear. “We quickly pivoted our offerings to meet our customer where she needed us most and came out stronger,” Timmerman said. Lessons in authenticity and leadership Timmerman has led her brand and team through global financial and health crises – almost always finding growth opportunities on the other side. She started Beginning Boutique with no retail experience at a time when e-commerce was new to everyone and grew an Australian start-up into an international success. “Change is the only constant online. Every new platform is an opportunity. “We have embraced innovation by seeking expert help, staying curious, and continuously experimenting with new strategies to find what works for our brand.” Timmerman’s core leadership values, which have guided Beginning Boutique’s company culture over the years, are honesty, even when she does not have all the answers, and a customer-first approach; every decision is made with the customer’s best interest in mind. Moreover, she tries to bring her most authentic self and the best version of the business to the team. “Loyalty is not easy to earn. People want to work somewhere they feel heard and can make an impact,” Timmerman said. “While I do not have a magic formula, I believe being real and transparent goes a long way.” Now, Timmerman has her sights set on the future of Beginning Boutique and the biggest opportunities in e-commerce today. International expansion, product innovation, and TikTok Shop are now the focus as it looks to unlock even greater growth.