BusinessFinancial

Inditex’s net income rises 9 per cent amid higher in-store, online sales

zara store in beijing
Inditex saw net income rise 9 per cent to €5.9 billion last year.
By Celene Ignacio

Inditex saw net income rise 9 per cent to €5.9 billion (US$6.42 billion) last year, amid higher in-store and online sales and the opening of stores in 47 markets.

The fashion group’s sales increased 7.5 per cent to €38.6 billion with Stradivarius having the highest growth rate of 14.1 per cent as turnover reached €2.6 billion ($42 billion).

Bershka and Oysho sales rose 11.8 per cent to €2.9 billion and €831 million, respectively.

Zara’s sales reached €27.8 billion while Massimo Dutti’s sales totalled €1.96 billion, both up 6.6 per cent.

Pull&Bear’s sales climbed 4.6 per cent to €2.5 billion.

The company noted that in-store sales jumped 5.9 per cent while online sales soared 12 per cent.

“The excellent sales and profit figures show the solidity of the Inditex Group’s profitable growth, based on the quality of the commercial offer of all our formats, the efficiency in all operations and the constant innovation with which our teams drive a business model that continues to show its ambition and strength 50 years after the opening of our first store,” said Oscar Garcia Maceiras, Inditex CEO.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Customer IR Pro

How to inject comedy into the customer experience

Martin Hopkins
Strategy IR Pro

Why Aussie beauty brand Cinch Skin changed its approach to retail partnerships

Tamera Francis
Department stores IR Pro

What Myer’s new CEO says about the importance of customer loyalty in retail

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay