Inditex’s net income rises 9 per cent amid higher in-store, online sales

Inditex saw net income rise 9 per cent to €5.9 billion (US$6.42 billion) last year, amid higher in-store and online sales and the opening of stores in 47 markets.

The fashion group’s sales increased 7.5 per cent to €38.6 billion with Stradivarius having the highest growth rate of 14.1 per cent as turnover reached €2.6 billion ($42 billion).

Bershka and Oysho sales rose 11.8 per cent to €2.9 billion and €831 million, respectively.

Zara’s sales reached €27.8 billion while Massimo Dutti’s sales totalled €1.96 billion, both up 6.6 per cent.

Pull&Bear’s sales climbed 4.6 per cent to €2.5 billion.

The company noted that in-store sales jumped 5.9 per cent while online sales soared 12 per cent.

“The excellent sales and profit figures show the solidity of the Inditex Group’s profitable growth, based on the quality of the commercial offer of all our formats, the efficiency in all operations and the constant innovation with which our teams drive a business model that continues to show its ambition and strength 50 years after the opening of our first store,” said Oscar Garcia Maceiras, Inditex CEO.