Coles names Claire Lauber to head up its liquor division

Coles Group has announced two senior executive appointments: Claire Lauber takes over as CEO of liquor and Michael Courtney becomes chief customer and digital officer.

Both will report directly to CEO Leah Weckert and join the executive leadership team.

Courtney previously served as CEO of liquor, leading the consolidation of the liquor business from a three-banner strategy to a single Liquorland brand, now operating across nearly 1000 stores. His new role merges customer engagement and digital strategy, reflecting Coles’ focus on strengthening its omnichannel offering.

Lauber steps into the liquor role from her position as executive GM, supermarket operations, where she oversaw 850 stores and nearly 100,000 team members. She brings extensive retail experience from senior roles at Boost Juice, Jo Mercer, Woolworths, and Treasury Wine Estates.

“Michael and Claire are accomplished leaders who have made a significant impact across Coles,” CEO Leah Weckert said of the appointments.

“Michael’s broad experience and ability to lead through change make him ideally suited to this new, strategically important role. Claire is a values-driven leader who deeply understands our customers and teams. Her strong track record in team engagement and operational excellence makes her an outstanding addition to our executive team.”

Last month, Coles said its third-quarter revenue was up 3.7 per cent, from $9.065 billion to $9.4 billion this year, citing volume growth and its value offering resonating with value-conscious consumers.