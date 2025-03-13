Glasson’s largest Australian store yet opens

Glassons has opened its largest Australian store yet at Harbour Town Premium Outlets in Adelaide.

The 350sqm store joins a raft of discount outlet brands, offering products at up to 60 per cent off regular store prices.

“Our customers have been asking for Glassons and Harbour Town is excited to deliver the brand’s biggest store in Australia,” said Kylie Neal, Harbour Town Premium Outlets centre manager.

Another new retailer to open at the centre is crystal retailer Swarovski.

Glassons joins other brands at Harbour Town including Swarovski, Lacoste, Nike Unite, The Cosmetics Company Store, Kate Spade, Oroton, Coach, Guess, Boss, TK Maxx, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Peter Alexander, Witchery, RM Williams, Seed, and Lorna Jane.

Harbour Town says 3.2 million shoppers visit the centre each year.