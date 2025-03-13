BusinessStrategy

Glasson’s largest Australian store yet opens

glassons store at harbour town
Glassons has opened its largest Australian store yet at Harbour Town Premium Outlets in Adelaide. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Glassons has opened its largest Australian store yet at Harbour Town Premium Outlets in Adelaide.

The 350sqm store joins a raft of discount outlet brands, offering products at up to 60 per cent off regular store prices.

“Our customers have been asking for Glassons and Harbour Town is excited to deliver the brand’s biggest store in Australia,” said Kylie Neal, Harbour Town Premium Outlets centre manager.

Another new retailer to open at the centre is crystal retailer Swarovski.

Glassons joins other brands at Harbour Town including Swarovski, Lacoste, Nike Unite, The Cosmetics Company Store, Kate Spade, Oroton, Coach, Guess, Boss, TK Maxx, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Peter Alexander, Witchery, RM Williams, Seed, and Lorna Jane.

Harbour Town says 3.2 million shoppers visit the centre each year.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Customer IR Pro

How to inject comedy into the customer experience

Martin Hopkins
Strategy IR Pro

Why Aussie beauty brand Cinch Skin changed its approach to retail partnerships

Tamera Francis
Department stores IR Pro

What Myer’s new CEO says about the importance of customer loyalty in retail

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay