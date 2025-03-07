Moleskine’s CEO Christophe Archaimbault on his leadership journey

Inside Retail: You’ve led major consumer brands through market transformations. What’s the biggest leadership lesson you’ve learned? Christophe Archaimbault: The biggest leadership lesson I’ve learned is the importance of embracing change while keeping a clear sense of purpose and values. Leading through market transformations requires being able to adapt quickly and make bold decisions, but it’s equally crucial to ensure that these changes align with the brand’s core mission. Effective leadership also means empowering teams to innovate and take risks while providing them with the support and direction they need to succeed. By fostering a culture of collaboration, trust, and resilience, we can navigate any transformation while staying true to what makes the brand unique and impactful. IR: With such a global career spanning different industries, what keeps you inspired and motivated? CA: What keeps me inspired and motivated is the profound opportunity to ignite creativity and shape a future that fosters innovation and meaningful change. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working in various industries. Still, the underlying thread has always been about empowering individuals to think boldly, embrace their creative potential, and challenge the status quo. At Moleskine, our mission is to unleash human genius through hands on paper – it is not just a job; it’s a responsibility. Every day, I witness the profound impact our products and initiatives have on individuals, communities, and cultures, driving me to constantly evolve, innovate, and unlock new possibilities for self-expression and creative discovery. What truly fuels my drive is the talent, passion, and vision of the extraordinary thinkers and creators we partner with. IR: Do you have a favourite Moleskine product, and how do you personally use it in your daily life? CA: My favourite Moleskine product is the Classic Moleskine Notebook – it’s a constant companion in both my personal and professional life. I rely on it daily to capture fleeting thoughts, brainstorm new ideas, and reflect on what truly matters. There’s something incredibly powerful about the act of writing on its pages. The physical connection to the paper sparks creativity and focus in a way that digital tools simply can’t replicate. My Moleskine notebook also serves as the foundation for my ideas and plans. It keeps me grounded, helps organise my thoughts, and allows me to prioritise with intention. In today’s fast-paced, digital world, I find that taking a moment to write by hand has a unique ability to calm the mind and ignite fresh, original thinking. My Moleskine Notebook reminds me that the most impactful ideas sometimes begin with just a few handwritten words. IR: Looking ahead, what’s the one thing you hope to achieve with Moleskine that would define your leadership journey? CA: Looking ahead, my goal is to help Moleskine evolve into a true global catalyst for creativity – one that continuously empowers individuals to express themselves, think critically, and innovate boldly. I want to build on Moleskine’s rich heritage while driving it into new creative and technological territories, ensuring it remains an indispensable tool for creators worldwide. In addition, I want to deepen our connection with the creative community, fostering an ecosystem that supports diverse voices, nurtures emerging talents, and champions creativity as a force for positive change. If I can leave a legacy where Moleskine is not only recognised for its exceptional products but also for its role in inspiring and enabling countless individuals to realise their creative potential, I would consider that a defining moment in my leadership journey. Further reading: Bread Ahead’s founder Matthew Jones on the brand’s venture into Asia.