From beach waves to global shelves: Tara Simich’s Mermade rise

ong creator community and consistent retail sell-through across international markets. Behind that growth sits a founder still deeply involved in the details, from ergonomics and product usability to the culture shaping the team behind the brand. As Mermade enters its next phase of expansion, Simich’s role has inevitably shifted from hands-on operator to strategic leader, responsible not only for product direction but also for guiding a business that now operates across multiple channels and global audiences. In this Q&A with Inside Retail, Simich reflects on how her leadership style has evolved as the company scaled, the systems she uses to maintain clarity in a fast-moving business, and the way community, creativity and discipline now intersect in shaping Mermade’s next chapter. Inside Retail (IR): Mermade has scaled rapidly across global retail, social and DTC. As a founder, how has your definition of “good leadership” evolved from the early days to now leading a brand with international reach? Tara Simich: In the early days, leadership was very task-driven. It was about setting goals, leading by example and being side by side with my team in every way I possibly could. Today, im fiercely focussed on asking better questions, setting a clear vision, protecting our culture, and empowering people to do their best work. This year, I’ve anchored every decision around one word “impact”. Whether it’s finance, product, operations, or marketing, im consistently asking the team “what will create the most impact”. When you’re making hundreds of decisions each week you can’t treat them all as equal and its really helped us move faster, stay aligned, and say no to distractions that don’t move the needle. Essentially, our energy is always directed toward what matters most. IR: ou spoke about obsessing over details from ergonomics to usability. How does that attention to detail show up in how you lead teams and make decisions day-to-day? TS: One of the benefits of the team growing has been my ability to really focus in on product. In the inevitable “messiness” of growing a business its very easy for Founders to get spread very thin across all areas of the business and lose the essence of what made the brand special. But that founder-level obsession creates a ripple effect across the entire business. It lifts the quality of our storytelling, sharpens our positioning, hyper- focuses all of our marketing…and suddenly conversion rates are up, sell through lifts and the wheels really start to move! IR: Balancing growth, creativity and motherhood is a reality for many female founders. Are there any non-negotiable rituals or routines that help you stay grounded and effective as a leader? TS: I started Mermade with an 18-month-old and a newborn. I still remember pushing a double pram around the park while taking meetings, and driving up and down the street so they’d fall asleep at the same time. From day one, motherhood forced me to become disciplined with my time (because a newborn waits for no one!). My non-negotiables are school drop-off and pick-up. To protect that time, I work early mornings from 5am before everyone wakes, and again in the evenings after dinner is another block of work. I’ve learned that when my kids feel secure and supported, I lead better. When home feels calm, I walk into work with clarity, confidence, and energy for my team. Staying active is also an essential so I try to be as efficient as possiblele like playing pickleball where the kids can also play with us. Structure doesn’t feel restrictive to me, its actually the opposite, it’s freeing. It creates the space to be present, creative, and effective…both as a founder, wife and as a mum. Rather than chasing balance im being intentional with every hour of the day! IR: Social media has played a significant role in Mermade’s growth. How do you personally think about leadership in a business where community, creators and conversation now shape brand direction in real time? TS: In 2020, our brand was driven by visibility and notoriety, so we partnered with celebrities and reality stars. Then came the rise of micro-influencers & everyday people who suddenly had massive influence and we evolved again. Now, it’s community, connection & creators that is leading Mermade. But whats different now is that you can’t buy community, and you can’t control conversation especially with the rise of AI. We looked closely at the moments that created real engagement over the past five years. The pattern was clear: community is a two-way relationship. It’s built through give and take. When our customers learned something, gained something, shared something, or felt seen, that’s when real loyalty formed. My role as a leader has been to build a team that understands that. People who speak our customers’ language, value connection, and genuinely care about the brand and the community behind it. I empower them to take ownership, listen deeply, and turn feedback into action, so connection becomes a real driver of growth! IR: Looking ahead, what kind of leader do you want to be as Mermade enters its next phase and what are you consciously letting go of, or learning to do differently, at this stage? TS: As Mermade enters its next phase, I want to be a leader who builds scale without losing our soul. For me, finding incredible humans who genuinely share our culture of kindness, integrity, and growth mindset is everything. I recently attended a Harvard workshop where one quote really stayed with me: “You are who you hire.” It reinforced what I’ve always believed, that the future of our business is shaped by the people we bring into it. Our next phase of growth will be about attracting and retaining people who believe in the vision and genuinely want to ride the rollercoaster with us. I’m letting go of once-a-year performance reviews and replacing them with regular, meaningful check-ins. I’m hiring more for cultural alignment and potential, and less for simply ticking boxes on a resume. If my team is excited on a Sunday evening to get work, I know I’m doing my job right and we can hit that next milestone at Mermade.