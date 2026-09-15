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Beerenberg CEO on keeping one foot in the strawberry patch

Robert Priest has six generations behind him and a national growth plan ahead. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Beerenberg has an origin story most food labels would adore. Its founders, the Paech family, have farmed the same land in Hahndorf, South Australia, for strawberries since 1839, going back six generations. In fact, today, visitors can still buy its selection of jams, chutneys, gourmet relishes and sauces within sight of where the business began.  The brand’s growth, however, has changed considerably. What started with a roadside stall now reaches supermarket shelves across Australia, inte

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