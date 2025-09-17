National Pharmacies opens North Adelaide flagship

National Pharmacies has unveiled a flagship store at North Adelaide’s Eightyeight O’Connell development, including its 20th Optical by National Pharmacies store-in-store.

The $1.6 million store will offer integrated pharmacy, optical, health, and beauty services, representing aspects of the company’s broader health and wellness hub launching next month.

The hub will feature a medical centre, radiology services, and a med spa for residents of the development and the wider community.

“Designed to meet the evolving needs of our members and customers, the new store features a larger private space for immunisation services, including travel vaccinations, and health consultations such as UTI and oral contraceptive services, and extra room for a full suite of beauty and wellness treatments,” said National Pharmacies CEO Mark Smith.

“As a member-based organisation that returns profits to members in the form of benefits, we are excited to be opening these two new stores in such a central and iconic site.”

Smith said the new North Adelaide store has almost doubled its health and retail footprint and will feature an open-plan layout with clearly defined areas for dispensing, health and eye consultations, and for the sale of its health, beauty, and eyewear products.