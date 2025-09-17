Craveable Brands CEO Karen Bozic resigns

Craveable Brands group CEO Karen Bozic has resigned to take on a new role outside the sector later this year.

Bozic joined the multi-brand franchisor in 2019. She has led the business through the challenges of the pandemic and driven significant growth, delivering strong returns for the company.

In 2023 Craveable added Chargrill Charlie’s to its portfolio of Chicken Treat, Oporto and Red Rooster.

Lincoln Pan, partner at PAG Capital, which owns Craveable Brands, and chair of the Craveable Brands board, said “Karen’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Craveable Brands into the success it is today. We thank her for her dedication, have fully supported her transition into her new role and wish her every success in her next chapter.”

The board has appointed chief financial and operating officer Tim Fawaz as interim group CEO while it undertakes the search for a permanent successor.

Bozic, a chartered accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, spent nine years in Arthur Andersen before joining the Rebel Group as CFO and COO. She then held a number of general management roles at BigW and Woolworths, and joined Caltex (now Ampol) as general manager retail before moving to Craveable Brands.