Friends forever: Central Perk Coffeehouse to open in Times Square

Friends fans will soon be able to reminisce over a coffee at the fictional New York cafe that the long-running sitcom made famous.

Warner Bros Discovery Global Experiences, in partnership with Central Perk Coffee C and CenPer Holdings, will open a Central Perk Coffeehouse in Times Square, New York City, in late fall.

Developed with Top Chef winner Tom Colicchio, and New York design firm Glen & Co, the coffeehouse concept will feature food, coffee, and merchandise inspired by the Friends television series.

In addition, the interiors will include the signature Orange Sofa room, referencing the famous couch from the show.

“Friends is one of those rare shows that continues to bring people together, generation after generation,” said Peter van Roden, EVP, Warner Bros Discovery Global Experiences.

“At the heart of that story was always Central Perk.”

Paul Landino, executive at CenPer Holdings, added: “When we launched the first Central Perk Coffeehouse in Boston, our goal was always to expand to New York City. Opening in Times Square, known as the crossroads of the world, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring that vision to life.”

The Times Square location will also feature exclusive merchandise and serve Central Perk Coffee Co’s six signature blends. These blends are available at the Boston store, online, on Amazon, and at select H-E-B grocery stores.