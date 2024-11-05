BusinessSupply chain

Behind the demise of Harrolds: A cautionary tale or singular case?

By Tamera Francis
Despite the owners “pouring everything into the business”, Melbourne luxury retailer Harrolds entered liquidation last month after failing to overcome a slew of unfavourable conditions and setbacks. The downfall of the almost 40-year-old business raises the question of whether this is a sign of things to come as retailers struggle to compete with the increasing e-commerce capabilities and convenience of retail goliaths on the global market, or whether it is a case of Harrolds facing a ‘per

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay