How the sweet craft of Loco Love elevated cocoa into a triumph of scale

es and a distribution strategy that privileges alignment over scale for scale’s sake. “I believe what has drawn partners to Loco Love is that the brand was born from my heart and has always stayed true to its essence,” Penklis told Inside FMCG. “Commercial success hasn’t really been the focus. I believe if we focus on service, product and culture, the commercial success comes naturally.” From the outset, she insisted that each creation be capable of standing on its own merit, a challenge met with “a relentless commitment to improving the offering, refining our service and our internal culture, and never resting on past success”. Fortified with wellness Wellness is infused into every bite. Loco Love infuses its chocolates with functional ingredients like vegan collagen and adaptogenic mushrooms, blending indulgence with nutrition. These carefully selected elements give each creation a ‘high-vibe’ quality, supporting wellness while delivering the rich, decadent experience for which the brand is known. Early on, Loco Love won over boutique wellness stores and aesthetically minded lifestyle retailers, whose curated displays treated each chocolate bar like a luxury beauty product. Even collabs have historically been values-led, including the limited Vyrao bundle that paired six chocolates with fragrance and incense, blurring the line between pantry and altar. Loco Love now claims a footprint of 1000-plus stockists across Australia, stitched through a constellation of premium grocers, wholefood independents and homeware boutiques. Loco Love is spotted in Harris Farm, Maloneys, Wholefoods House and scores of natural-food outlets. The brand also sells direct via its online flagship, and if a consumer is the type to window-shop ingredient decks, the assortment is well documented online. Loco Love has built partnerships by insisting on spiritual and aesthetic coherence, then layered in infrastructure. Earlier this year, investment group Light Warrior, founded by Radek Sali, entered a strategic partnership with Loco Love, positioning the collaboration as a values-aligned addition to its broader wellness portfolio. “As both a mother and a founder, I see Light Warrior’s support as invaluable,” Penklis explained. “Radek and the team are the most generous, intelligent, and big-hearted partners I could have imagined…They actively encourage me to concentrate on what I do best, while providing the guidance and support needed to strengthen the areas where experience and expertise matter most for growth.” Even as the brand grows, Penklis ensures that the founder’s spark remains intact. “For me, keeping that founder spark alive comes down to constant innovation and staying attuned to the zeitgeist of the collective consciousness – something I seem to be sensitive to.” Byron Bay as an artisanal hub Byron Bay has long been an epicentre for wellness, artisanal food and lifestyle-driven FMCG innovation. Its unique combination of natural beauty, conscious consumerism and creative energy makes it fertile ground for artisanal brands like Loco Love. Local entrepreneurs are leveraging this ecosystem to create products that are both indulgent and purposeful. Byron Bay Coffee Company has combined sustainable sourcing with barista-led education, while Byron Bay Peanut Butter Company has captured the small batch movement with a focus on locality and quality. The region’s cafes, boutiques and wellness stores double as incubators, allowing artisanal brands to test products in a community that values authenticity and experience. Loco Love fits seamlessly into this environment, drawing inspiration from the region’s energy, supporting local suppliers, and participating in a network of like-minded creators. Byron Bay has transformed into a living ecosystem that nurtures FMCG brands capable of proving that conscious creation and commercial success can coexist in a small but influential corner of Australia. Culture, scale and vision Navigating the artisanal food world is never straightforward, and Penklis’s journey has been a dance between integrity, innovation and community. “One of the biggest challenges for the artisanal food industry has been the rapid increase in raw-ingredient costs, particularly cacao, which tripled in price,” she reflected. “Inflation across the supply chain, from packaging to logistics, has only added to the pressure.” The brand was built on uncompromising quality but the temptation to cut corners still might have been strong. Instead, Loco Love refined processes, streamlined operations and leaned heavily on culture. “I like to see challenges as opportunities and try not to let them bring us down,” Penklis stated. “We have worked a lot on the Loco Love culture, which is really the key to any challenge. When a team works well together, anything is possible.” Penklis reflected that her proudest achievement lies in transforming Loco Love from a humble vision in her tiny Byron Bay kitchen into a household name in premium chocolate, without ever compromising the brand’s core values. “We’ve built a multimillion-dollar profitable business, created meaningful jobs in my home town for over 70 people, and inspired a movement toward chocolate that nourishes,” she marvelled. Yet, for Penklis, success is measured by more than revenue. “Over the past 12 months, I would say [success has meant] growing our leadership team, embedding our internal values and creating a workplace that is a great place to be. For me, the real achievement is proving that a love-driven, artisanal brand can thrive at scale while staying authentic.” Conscious creation and future vision A central pillar of Loco Love’s expansion remains deeply tied to its roots. The brand is seeking a new facility in Byron Bay or the Northern Rivers, the region where its founder was born and raised. “This is where I was born and raised, as well as where we are growing Loco Love and my family. It’s important to me to stay in Byron Bay, as the energy of the land and the people who work with us are important to who we are at core.” she explains. As Loco Love grows, the plan is to hire both locals and travellers, creating rare opportunities for the team to evolve alongside the company. Expansion, however, will never come at the expense of integrity, she asserted. “In saying this, we would never grow unsustainably or compromise our integrity or quality for the sake of growth itself. It has to make sense for us, for our community and for all. This would align with our company value of conscious creation. When making decisions, we consider the impact on the environment, the people and suppliers.” Loco Love is proving to be a manifesto in cocoa form. Every bar, every truffle and every innovation is anchored in a philosophy that celebrates love, community and mindful creation. In a world of rising costs and industrial scale, Penklis has proven that artisanal values are not just compatible with growth but are the engine driving it, infused with high vibes. “It’s about noticing the poetry already woven into your daily life,” she said, “the sunlight moving across your wall, dancing barefoot in your kitchen, the slow unplanned moments that become unforgettable.” Loco Love’s ambitions are as bold as its chocolate is decadent. “Looking ahead, my vision is to elevate Loco Love into the global leader in premium, conscious chocolate,” Penklis said. “In the next few years, we’ll keep expanding, deepen our product offerings with innovations like Luvio, our maple-sweetened range coming in October, and continue building a brand that stands for more than just chocolate. Loco Love’s vision is to live in love every day and to create experiences that remind you that you are already whole.” As it moves toward global consciousness, Loco Love’s ambition is measured not in units shipped, but in resonance and fidelity to its principles. “I could not be a part of a movement that has no soul. I can see how this can happen, and it’s my job to keep us aligned with the vision.” Penklis reinforced. This story was published in the October edition of Inside FMCG.