BusinessStrategy

Sebastian Hylving on Ingka Centres’ approach to mixed-use development in Asia

Ikea Ingka Centres
“We treat our meeting places like living ecosystems or even amusement parks.” (Source: Ingka Centres)
By Tong Van
As retail and real estate evolve across Asia, developers are rethinking what makes a shopping destination relevant. Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group that also owns Ikea Retail, is among those leading this shift. Inside Retail speaks with Sebastian Hylving, head of global development at Ingka Centres, about how the company approaches localisation, growth and innovation across diverse markets in Asia. Inside Retail: Ingka Centres currently operates 38 assets across 15 markets. What strategic

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Swarovski’s vision for a successful brand refresh is crystal-clear

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Food & beverage

Don Meij to retire as Domino’s Pizza CEO after 40 years with the company

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Vietnam malls: Was Vincom’s saturation strategy the right move?

Michael Baker
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

242 Mulberry’s Chris Echevarria talks retail mentors and the future of menswear

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

Cup Day rate hold ‘a missed opportunity’ says ARA CEO

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain IR Pro

Behind the demise of Harrolds: A cautionary tale or singular case?

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay