Sydney store Frankie brings Philippine brands to Australian consumers

Australian handcrafted goods retailer Frankie General Store has brought in eight more Philippine brands, seeking to help small and medium-sized enterprises expand Down Under.

Together with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PITC), the brands launched include Anthill Fabric Gallery, RCB Crafts and Design, Orias Studios, Casa Juan, Artritos, Mafikraktika, Knitting Expedition, and Sibol Organics.

These businesses will be given a three-month presence and dedicated space at Frankie General Store, both in-store and online. They will also be given access to the Australian market with minimum capital, streamlined logistics through consolidated batch shipments, and increased visibility through the retail space.

Established in 2021, Frankie General Store offers a curated selection of small-batch, artisanal products from the Philippines and Australia.