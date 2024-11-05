BusinessStrategy

Swarovski’s vision for a successful brand refresh is crystal-clear

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Swarovski’s latest marketing campaign, featuring pop diva and “Wicked” star Ariana Grande, is the latest indication of the brand’s positive performance in recent months.  The campaign images featuring Grande laughing and partying in a festive, holiday-ready setting, iced out in layers of Swarovski jewellery pieces, reflect the company’s overall sparkle.  A report of Swarovski’s results for the financial year ending last December 31 showed the Austrian crystal maker experien

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay