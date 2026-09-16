BusinessStrategy

How Wenjulan is broadening its body care appeal

A person wearing a terry cloth robe holding several Wenjulan products.
Wenjulan broadens its appeal.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Wenjulan Whole Body Care was inspired by deeply personal experiences with cancer and alopecia. But when consumers began assuming its products were intended specifically for people undergoing treatment for those conditions, the New Mexico company faced a positioning problem. “Wenjulan has always been about creating something that feels supportive without being overwhelming,” founder Dave Landis told Inside Retail. “This next chapter is about expressing that more clearly. We’re paring thin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Moshi Moshi store front.
Financial IR Pro

How Moshi Moshi plans to outpace rivals with new formats, faster store rollout

Michael Baker
Member of National Pharmacies team at North Adelaide store.
Openings & closings

National Pharmacies opens North Adelaide flagship

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Bellettini at the helm? Why Gucci’s CEO choice could define Kering’s future

Tong Van
Craveable Brands CEO Karen Bozic
Food & beverage

Craveable Brands CEO Karen Bozic resigns

Sarah Stowe
Central Perk Time Square
Openings & closings

Friends forever: Central Perk Coffeehouse to open in Times Square

Kaycee Enerva
Food & beverage IR Pro

Little Moons CEO Joanna Allen on retail growth and TikTok-fuelled success

Tahlia Whitfield
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay