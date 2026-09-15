The Galeries’ Presents and Provider Store turns scents into storytelling

The Galeries is turning its retailers into fragrances, with a new Japanese-inspired candle collaboration that transforms the personalities of three brands into bespoke scents.

The Sydney shopping centre has partnered with the Provider Store for the inaugural launch of The Galeries Presents, a new platform which brings retailers together through curated collaborations, experiences, and offers.

The first activation sees Provider Store founder Tara Bennett create three limited-edition candles inspired by the worlds of Incu, Books Kinokuniya, and Salomon, with each fragrance reflecting the distinct identity of the retailer it represents.

“Working with Provider Store has allowed us to explore The Galeries Presents in a new way, using scent to capture the distinct character of three of our retailers and bring their stories to life,” said Melanie Vale, centre manager at The Galeries.

Running from September 29 to October 25, the collaboration will be presented through a Japanese-inspired market stall on the ground floor of The Galeries, beneath the main atrium.

The three fragrances are:

Incu: Fir needle, oak moss, cedar and sandalwood, designed to evoke the feeling of a well-loved T-shirt, warmed timber floorboards, and familiar spaces.

Salomon: Pine, cedarwood, fir needle, sage, myrrh and palo santo, inspired by alpine forests, snow-covered mountains, and the energy of urban environments.

Books Kinokuniya: Hinoki, amber, macadamia, lemon, and frankincense, reflecting the bookstore’s Japanese heritage and sense of discovery.

Visitors who spend $300 at The Galeries in a single day during the activation will receive a complimentary Provider Store candle of their choice.

Bennett said the collaboration was inspired by The Galeries’ ability to create a sense of discovery through its retail mix.

“I’ve always gravitated towards The Galeries because of its incredible mix of brands. It has a way of making you feel like you’re shopping somewhere else in the world without having to leave Sydney,” she said.

Customers will also be able to continue using their candles through Provider Store’s refill service. Once finished, the ceramic vessel can be returned to the brand’s Surry Hills store, where customers can select a new fragrance from the Provider scent library for a refill fee.