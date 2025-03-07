BusinessRegulatory

Din Tai Fung terminates Australian franchisee after major wage violation

Din Tai Fung restaurant and Double Chin Eats side by side
Din Tai Fung has withdrawn from its Australian franchise agreement. (Source: Bigstock & Double Chin Eats Instagram)
By Kaycee Enerva

Din Tai Fung has terminated its franchise rights in Australia, ending its partnership with local operators after facing penalties for underpaying workers.

The Taiwan-based restaurant chain confirmed to 7News that it has withdrawn from its Australian franchise agreement but stated that “any plans regarding the Australian market are still under evaluation”.

The decision follows an investigation by Australia’s Fair Work Ombudsman, which found that between 2014 and 2018, three Din Tai Fung branches in Sydney and Melbourne deliberately underpaid 17 employees and falsified salary records.

In April last year, the company was fined $3.89 million for the violations.

Since then, all Din Tai Fung locations in Australia have closed and have been replaced by a new restaurant chain, Double Chin Eats. The new establishments operate at the exact same locations, employ many of the same staff, and offer a similar menu.

An employee of Double Chin Eats stated that the new chain is run by a company that had “bought everything from the old one, including the employees”.

The Fair Work Ombudsman reported that two former operators of Din Tai Fung’s World Square branch in Sydney – GM Hannah Handoko and HR manager Sinthiana Parmenas – have paid their fines of $92,232 and $105,084, respectively. 

However, the agency has yet to receive payment from Din Tai Fung itself.

With the franchise agreement now dissolved, Din Tai Fung’s Taiwan headquarters has distanced itself from the former Australian operations, reiterating that its future in the market remains undecided.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Ethical fashion label Arnsdorf closes

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability IR Pro

Meet Secondlifeasia, a Malaysian start-up bringing the circular economy to tech

Anil Prabha
Health & beauty

The Quick Flick follows Singapore foray with Thai launch

Irene Dong
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay