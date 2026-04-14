Universal Store Holdings CEO steps down, former store worker named successor

The long-serving CEO of one of Australia’s most prominent fashion retailers is retiring, with a successor already announced.

Alice Barbery will be leaving her position as CEO and MD of Universal Store Holdings on October 31, 24 years after joining the company. From February 1, she will return to the company’s board as a non-executive director.

Universal Store Holdings – owner of Universal Store, Perfect Stranger, and Thrills brands – confirmed that Barbery’s successor, George Do, will lead the company from November 1.

Do joined Universal Store in 2005, beginning on the store floor. He was eventually appointed as a menswear buyer following his graduate degree, before being promoted to head of product in 2011.

On March 1, 2025, he was appointed as Universal Store & Perfect Stranger CEO.

Peter Birtles, chair of Universal Store Holdings, said Barbery’s “outstanding” leadership has laid strong foundations for future growth.

“George’s appointment reflects his outstanding contribution to the group over 20 years, the confidence in the current group strategy, and the importance of sustaining the group’s unique culture and operating model,” he added.

“George has been a member of the company’s executive leadership team for 15 years. He is highly regarded by the UNI team and over the last 13 months, his performance in the role of CEO of the Universal Store and Perfect Stranger has clearly demonstrated his capability to lead the wider group.”