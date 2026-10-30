IR ProFashion & accessories

How Lonely Kids Club holds its own against Temu copycats

Lonely Kids Club
Why customers keep coming back to this Sydney t-shirt label. (Source: Lonely Kids Club)
By Tahlia Whitfield
At shopping-centre T-shirt printing kiosks, Warwick Levy turned the exuberant internet slang of the mid-2000s into something he could wear. “It was a way to break through my social anxiety that I had, where I felt a bit awkward around other people – like a starting point to show a little bit about who I was and my identity,” Levy told Inside Retail.  Back home, he concocted imaginary clothing ranges on the family computer using Microsoft Paint, eventually launching his brand Lonely Ki

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