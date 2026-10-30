BusinessMarketing

Why brands like Prada are elevating the human touch in their marketing campaigns

Actress Sadie Sink in Prada’s 2026 holiday campaign.
“People want to see evidence of human imagination and creative effort,” said retail strategist Ramsay.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
As AI-generated content increasingly dominates retail marketing, some brands are pushing back, using hand-drawn illustrations, traditional animation and other analog techniques to stand out and appeal to shoppers craving the human touch. Last October, customers went crazy over Annie Choi’s hand-drawn illustrations in the marketing materials for Gap’s collaboration with New York-based designer brand Sandy Liang. Hermès and Loewe also released hand-drawn or painted illustrations to mark major

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