Fast food chain LeWrap plans to double its footprint by 2028

Mediterranean-inspired fast food chain LeWrap has kickstarted an expansion plan to double its footprint and achieve a national presence by 2028.

It is opening five sites before Christmas: Revesby and Warringah Mall in Sydney this month; and Stanhope Gardens, Plumpton and Tuggerah in December. This will bring the store footprint to 20 in New South Wales, and one in Queensland.

Further store openings are in the pipeline for early 2026, and LeWrap has a limited time ‘reset phase’ offer to encourage new franchisees.

The Revesby and Warringah Mall stores will showcase the new dine-in concept, in a fresh design using the brand’s signature colours.

LeWrap has also introduced a new shopfront format so larger venues can operate with extended hours, enabling the brand to develop a dinner trade.

It has launched an app, digital menus and self-order kiosks to improve efficiencies and enhance customer experience, and refreshed the menu.

The business has boosted the support team to ensure it can deliver the accelerated rollout.