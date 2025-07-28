LeWrap plans 30 more stores by 2028, launches special offer

Fast casual healthy eating chain LeWrap is looking to triple its Australian store network and has introduced a limited-time offer, waiving franchise fees for buyers of selected locations across NSW to fuel growth.

The special deal will save franchise buyers up to $80,000 and is part of a strategy to grow the business from 15 to 45 stores by 2028.

Manal Haydar, GM – franchising, at LeWrap, told Inside Retail‘s sister title Franchise Executives: “We know that the biggest barrier for many aspiring franchisees is upfront cost. By waiving the franchise fee, we’re giving passionate people a real opportunity to start strong with the full backing of an established brand.”

Turkish-born QSR veteran Kaan Celik founded LeWrap in 2005. The business merged with Ali Baba in 2017 to form Retail Systems Group.

Most of the 15 Le Wrap stores are in the Sydney region; there is one site at Shellharbour, on the NSW south coast, and one store in Chermside, Queensland.

Haydar said it costs from $200,000 to purchase a LeWrap business, and the current focus is expanding across high-profile shopping centres and growth corridors in NSW.