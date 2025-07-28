BusinessStrategy

LeWrap plans 30 more stores by 2028, launches special offer

LeWrap
The heathy-eating fast food chain is focused on expanding across New South Wales. (Source: Supplied)
By Sarah Stowe

Fast casual healthy eating chain LeWrap is looking to triple its Australian store network and has introduced a limited-time offer, waiving franchise fees for buyers of selected locations across NSW to fuel growth.

The special deal will save franchise buyers up to $80,000 and is part of a strategy to grow the business from 15 to 45 stores by 2028.

Manal Haydar, GM – franchising, at LeWrap, told Inside Retail‘s sister title Franchise Executives: “We know that the biggest barrier for many aspiring franchisees is upfront cost. By waiving the franchise fee, we’re giving passionate people a real opportunity to start strong with the full backing of an established brand.”

Turkish-born QSR veteran Kaan Celik founded LeWrap in 2005. The business merged with Ali Baba in 2017 to form Retail Systems Group.

Most of the 15 Le Wrap stores are in the Sydney region; there is one site at Shellharbour, on the NSW south coast, and one store in Chermside, Queensland.

Haydar said it costs from $200,000 to purchase a LeWrap business, and the current focus is expanding across high-profile shopping centres and growth corridors in NSW.

Recommended By IR

Luxury

Ermenegildo Zegna’s first-half revenue hits US$1 billion

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy IR Pro

How Kic’s Concierge uses tech to put the human-touch in scaled personalisation

Tamera Francis
Online marketplaces

Kogan’s revenue falls amid lower gross sales

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Vinnies to open eight more stores in Victoria as demand soars

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Woolworths Group’s supermarkets MD resigns

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

How a cute mascot turned Thai bakery chain Butterbear into a phenomenon

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.