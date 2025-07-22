Ex Maccas boss to drive Nautical Bowls expansion

Superfood retail chain Nautical Bowls has appointed Peter Rodwell to its executive team as the brand looks to secure funding and boost its international expansion.

Rodwell has been a non-executive director for Pizza Hut, executive chair for the Gong cha group, and for 12 years was president of McDonald’s Greater Asia, Middle East, Pacific, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Nautical Bowls’ area developer, Dean Lightfoot, told Franchise Executives, “Peter will support our strategic direction to become the number one Acai chain in Australia and offer guidance and support and drive franchisee profitability. Peter’s experience with McDonald’s will support the brand’s expansion, customer experience and menu improvements as we adapt to market demands.”

Lightfoot said there is growing demand for healthy, clean and nutritional meal options such as Nautical Bowls, which makes its own acai and sources granola blends from a Western Australian oat farm.

The US-based superfood chain launched in Australia in December 2023 and plans to open more than 20 stores by the end of this year.