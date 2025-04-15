BusinessMarketing

How China’s micro-drama boom is rewriting the rules of retail marketing

By Tong Van
In the high-speed churn of mobile entertainment, a new format is quietly reshaping Asia’s digital content economy: the micro-drama. In China alone, these ultra-short episodic series have become a cultural juggernaut.  According to a report by iResearch, the market size of micro-dramas in China last year reached US$6.85 billion and is expected to grow beyond $14.12 billion within the next five years.  Once considered niche, these bite-sized dramas have exploded in popularity thanks to

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay