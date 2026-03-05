The Iconic lifts annual earnings by over 70 per cent

Fashion and lifestyle platform The Iconic delivered a significant increase in its profit amid healthy top-line growth in the last fiscal year.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 71 per cent to $45.7 million in FY25.

Net Merchandise Value (NMV) increased 6 per cent to $893 million, with fourth-quarter NMV also up 6 per cent to $289.6 million.

The Iconic continued to be the key contributor to its parent company, Global Fashion Group (GFG), with the ANZ business accounting for nearly half of the group’s NMV. Headquartered in Luxembourg, GFG also owns Zalora in Southeast Asia and Dafiti in Latin America.

Full-year gross margin expanded by 2 percentage points to 49 per cent, supported by disciplined commercial execution and a higher share of marketplace and platform services.

Active customers increased 4 per cent by year-end, supported by stronger engagement and the momentum of the ‘Got You Looking’ masterbrand activity. The company also launched its first official loyalty program last October.

“Over the past 12 months, we have improved profitability by elevating our assortment, strengthening our delivery proposition, sharpening our marketing investment and maintaining disciplined cost control,” said Jere Calmes, CEO of The Iconic.

“As AI pushes fashion retail even further into the digital space, the brands that win will be the ones that understand customers best, and we are uniquely positioned to excel at fashion e-commerce at scale across ANZ,” Calmes added.