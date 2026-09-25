BusinessStrategy

What will Amazon’s US$3 billion quick commerce bet buy?

Amazon facility with delivery vehicles.
Amazon targets India’s fast-delivery market.
By Reuters
Amazon will invest US$3 billion to expand its India quick commerce business by 2030, two sources told Reuters. The move will amount to Amazon’s biggest bet yet on a sector where rivals have raced ahead by popularizing deliveries within minutes. The instant deliveries sector, dubbed “quick commerce,” has become a rapidly growing force and reshaped how urban Indians shop for everything from milk and chocolates to iPhones and electronics, which were once only bought from retail stores or

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