Rebel opens largest flagship store in Tasmania

Rebel has opened its largest Tasmanian store in Hobart’s CBD, creating more than 40 local jobs and bringing the widest range of sports equipment and apparel to the state.

The new flagship marks the second Rebel Customer Experience (RCX) format store in Tasmania, offering customers an interactive football experience zone where they can test products before purchasing. Located at the former H&M site on Murray Street, it represents a significant investment in Hobart’s CBD and a “vote of confidence” in Tasmania ahead of the arrival of the state’s first AFL team.

Spanning 3000sqm across two floors, the store features sporting apparel, equipment and Tasmanian Devils guernseys and teamwear, bringing together a range of brands, products and Tasmania’s popular sports, including AFL, cricket and basketball, under one roof.

MD Jenny Child said the new flagship will be a “go-to destination” for Tasmanian sports enthusiasts.

“We know how passionate Tasmanians are about sport and with the state’s first AFL team on the horizon, there’s never been a more exciting time to open a store of this scale in Hobart. We’re committed to being the home of sport in Australia,” she added.

With the latest opening, Rebel now operates three stores in Tasmania, joining its existing locations at Rosny Park and Launceston.

Child said the rollout of key CBD locations as well as new regional stores is part of Rebel’s store growth engine over the next five years. By June 2031, the brand aims to expand its regional network from 39 to 70, delivering a mix of RCX, foundation and smaller-format stores.

“From local footy and netball clubs to parkrun, sport is a significant part of the community fabric in towns across Australia,” she said.