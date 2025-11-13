Parents warned of potential asbestos contamination of sand sold at Officeworks

A recall has been issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for several children’s sand products that may contain asbestos and were sold nationally at major retailers, including Officeworks.

The recall, issued by supplier Educational Colours, applies to colourful sand products sold at Officeworks, Educating Kids, Modern Teaching Aids and Zart Art.

The affected products include Kadink Sand (1.3kg), Educational Colours – Rainbow Sand (1.3kg) and Creatistics – Coloured Sand (1kg).

According to the recall notice, the products may contain tremolite asbestos, a naturally occurring but prohibited substance in Australia, which was detected in some samples following laboratory testing.

The products were sold nationwide between 2020 and 2025.

“We have engaged with Officeworks, which is a major supplier of these products, and they advised that the products have been removed from sale,” said ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe.

“We expect they will take all the necessary steps to alert their customers.

“We continue to engage with suppliers and expect all to provide appropriate support to consumers, including responding to queries and providing advice about arranging a refund.”

The ACCC urged customers who have purchased any of the affected sand products to stop using them immediately, seal the sand in a heavy-duty plastic bag, and keep it out of reach of children.

“When doing so, in an abundance of caution, customers should take precautions such as wearing disposable gloves and a mask,” said Lowe.

The ACCC said it will continue to monitor developments related to the products, with the recall notice to be updated as new information becomes available.

Consumers have been advised not to dispose of the sand in general waste.

The Asbestos and Silica Safety and Eradication Agency website provides information on safe asbestos disposal, including details about approved facilities.