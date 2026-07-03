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New standout stores last quarter: Wellcome, On and more

Wellcome’s new store in Hong Kong.
Wellcome’s new store in Hong Kong. (Source: Supplied)
On’s new store in Shenzhen, China.
On’s new store in Shenzhen, China. (Source: Supplied)
Zara’s new store in Tokyo, Japan.
Zara’s new store in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Supplied)
Goldwin’s new store in Seoul, South Korea.
Goldwin’s new store in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong
Wellcome – Hong Kong Wellcome has unveiled a nostalgia-themed concept store at its Prosperous Garden branch in Yau Ma Tei, transforming the longstanding supermarket into an immersive retail destination celebrating Hong Kong’s cultural heritage. The revamped store is located opposite the historic Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station on Canton Road, and is designed as a ‘time tunnel’ experience inspired by Hong Kong life from the 1950s to the 1970s. The store exterior features neon- style signage

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