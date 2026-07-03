New standout stores last quarter: Wellcome, On and more

le signage and mirrored tiles, while the interior guides customers through retro installations, including vintage televisions, rotary telephones, old street signs and themed photo corners. The format blends supermarket shopping with interactive storytelling aimed at both locals and tourists. Beyond the experiential design, the store also introduces curated local products, exclusive collaborations and nostalgic merchandise, including a limited-edition retro tote bag redemption. Classic beverages also return as part of the concept, with glass-bottled Coca-Cola and warm Vitasoy featured in-store to reinforce the nostalgic theme. On – Shenzhen, China On’s largest flagship store in China is located at Shenzhen MixC World, It spans 802sqm and combines retail, community and immersive brand experiences. Designed around Shenzhen’s ‘mountains-meet-the-sea’ landscape, the store features a fluid layout, natural materials, and Swiss-inspired detailing. The store is also home to Asia’s first interactive installation showcasing the brand’s CloudTec innovation, alongside its expanding apparel range. Swiss-based On has also repositioned the space as a community hub, restoring a nearby banyan tree park and hosting running events tied to the opening. The opening follows strong regional momentum, with On reporting Asia-Pacific sales growth of 96.4 per cent last year. China is now its second-largest global market, prompting further investment in direct-to-consumer channels and physical retail. Since entering China in 2018, On has opened more than 80 stores across 30 cities, with plans to reach 100 locations by this year as it scales its presence. Zara – Tokyo, Japan Zara has unveiled its latest global retail concept in Japan at Minatomirai Tokyu Square. The store, located on Level 2 of Tokyo Square One and directly connected to Minatomirai Station, spans more than 2000sqm and offers an expanded selection across womenswear, menswear and accessories, including a dedicated shoes and bags area. The redesign reflects Zara’s evolving flagship format, combining boutique-style layouts with a more immersive customer journey. The space is organised into a series of interconnected rooms, with natural light, textured finishes and contrasting materials creating a more elevated in-store environment. Technology remains central to the concept, with integrated omnichannel services enabling real-time inventory access, online order collection and assisted checkout points throughout the store. The reopening also highlights a continued focus on sustainability, with energy-efficient systems and in-store garment collection initiatives that aim to extend product life cycles. Goldwin – Seoul, South Korea Located in the Dosan district of Gangnam, near Dosan Park, Goldwin Seoul’s flagship spans about 572sqm across two floors. The space offers the full spectrum of Goldwin’s categories, including performance sportswear, outdoor gear and lifestyle collections. Designed by New Material Research Laboratory, the space translates the brand’s ‘Life with Nature’ philosophy into a retail environment. A central ring installation and a contrast between light-filled and enclosed areas create an immersive spatial experience that blends natural elements with architectural design. The Seoul flagship follows the establishment of Goldwin Korea Corporation in 2024 and builds on a series of local activations, signalling a more permanent commitment to the Korean market. The opening reflects Goldwin’s push to position itself as a global premium sportswear player. Seoul is seen as a strategic market, given its influence on regional fashion trends. This story first appeared in the May 2026 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.