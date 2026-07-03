T2 marks 30th anniversary with two new Sydney stores

T2 is marking its 30th year in business with the opening of two new stores in Sydney, as the tea retailer heralds a “new era” of growth.

The Melbourne-founded business has confirmed that the new stores at Chatswood Chase and Pitt Street Mall will trial new retail concepts and customer experiences, which T2 plans to roll out across its future locations.

It comes after what the retailer calls its “strongest financial performance in more than a decade”, citing a 20 per cent increase in earnings year-on-year, buoyed by an 82 per cent increase in flavoured matcha sales.

“For 30 years, T2 has treated tea as something more than a drink. It’s colour, culture, craft, ritual and self-expression,” said T2 MD, Christelle Young. “As tea culture evolves, we’re seeing customers embrace tea in entirely new ways, from matcha and iced teas to premium tea experiences on the go.”

“The Chatswood Chase and Pitt Street Mall stores bring that evolution to life. You can taste tea, blend it, take it with you and step inside it as you enter the stores.”

Both new stores will debut the ‘T2 Go’ format, which the retailer said “reimagines tea for life on the move”. The first store of its kind in the country, T2 will also introduce a ‘Blend Bar’ experience into the Chatswood Chase format, offering tastings and personalised blends.

“Tea is one of those rituals that connects generations, often through beautifully crafted and sensory experiences,” said Ryan Russell, director and project architect at the designers of the new format, Russell & George.

“For Chatswood Chase, we wanted to honour that heritage while creating something boldly contemporary – an immersive space where the T2 experience can truly come to life.”