BusinessStrategy

How T2 is balancing retail growth with financial discipline

Hand holding T2 tea mug on sofa.
T2 balances growth with financial discipline.
By Heather McIlvaine
The 2026 Australian Retail Outlook is out now. This must-read resource is packed with exclusive insights from Inside Retail’s survey of retailers about their performance, plans and predictions for the year ahead. To give you a glimpse of what you can expect from this year’s report, we are sharing selected articles over the coming weeks. Be sure to download the 2026 Australian Retail Outlook to discover more. T2 is known for making everyday tea drinking feel like a premium experienc

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