How T2 is balancing retail growth with financial discipline

erience. However, with rising costs and shifting consumer attitudes, keeping up that success takes careful financial planning. In this Q&A with Inside Retail’s Australian Retail Outlook, T2 CFO Krista Diez-Simson shares how the company manages smart investments while still growing, covering everything from new store concepts and technology to data-driven decision-making. Inside Retail: Retail is a fast-moving and competitive industry. How do you balance investing in growth (through new stores, digital channels, or supply chain improvements) with maintaining strong financial discipline? Krista Diez-Simson: At T2, growth happens only where it makes commercial sense. We invest in new concepts like our reimagined QVB flagship store or our unified commerce platform – but each project must meet strict ROI and payback criteria. We’ve also exited underperforming stores and streamlined our range to sharpen profitability. It’s about smart, data-led growth, not growth for growth’s sake. IR: Inflation, wage growth and supply chain volatility continue to challenge margins. What’s your approach to managing these pressures while still delivering value to customers and shareholders? KDS: Inflation and supply chain volatility are realities in retail, and we are addressing them through diversified sourcing, tighter inventory control, smarter forecasting and a laser focus on efficiency. At the same time, we’re protecting what makes T2 special by investing in quality and elevating the customer experience, delivering on our mission of making everyday moments extraordinary. IR: How do you decide where to allocate capital – whether toward technology, sustainability or store expansion – to ensure long-term return on investment? KDS: We focus investment where it drives sustainable returns: technology that improves efficiency, sustainability initiatives that build the brand’s trust and future-proof our supply chain, and store concepts that elevate the customer experience and bring the brand to life. We measure returns against both strategic alignment and impact – ensuring capital creates value now and in the future. IR: As data and analytics become more sophisticated, how is your finance team using them to forecast demand, manage risk, or support faster decision-making across the business? KDS: Our finance team has evolved from reporting to real-time insight. We use analytics to forecast demand, model risks, and support faster, fact-based decisions across the business. Data helps us anticipate rather than react, which is critical for retailers during these ongoing trading conditions. IR: What do you see as the biggest financial opportunities and risks for retailers in 2026, and how are you preparing T2 to navigate them? KDS: Omnichannel growth and experiential retail are major opportunities for 2026, and T2 is well placed with its blend of premium products and immersive, experience-led stores. At the same time, cost pressures and softer consumer sentiment remain real challenges. We’re navigating both with agility, data-driven planning and a steady focus on brand execution and financial discipline. This story first appeared in the 2026 Australian Retail Outlook. Further reading: How can retailers strengthen supply chains in 2026?