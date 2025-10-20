BusinessLeadership

Why retail CEOs are bracing for a tricky AGM season

Diverse business people partners group negotiating at boardroom meeting. Multiethnic executive team discussing financial partnership agreement project strategy brainstorming sitting at table in office.
By Jared Dickson
Shareholders in many of the retailers listed on the Australian Securities Exchange will be primed with questions for the chairs and CEOs in the annual meetings ahead. Along with the financial performance and share values that tend to set the mood at annual meetings, the 2025 shareholder gatherings might be expected to probe more awkward topics than usual. About half of the publicly listed retailers are reporting lower or, at best, very modest earnings growth for FY25, compared with the previous

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

Secrets of selling to the 1 per cent

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

An open-lidded letter to Tupperware

Jess Leech
Strategy

Ulta, Skims execs discuss keeping up with consumers at Shoptalk Fall day three

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Openings & closings

Former Lovisa boss to launch jewellery chain

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How Preeti Jatia disrupted India’s kidswear sector with Fayon Kids

Tong Van
Furniture & homewares

Nick Scali expects lower profit margin amid higher freight cost

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay