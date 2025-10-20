CareersLuxury

Homecoming: How Maria Grazia Chiuri could rebuild Fendi’s momentum

Maria Grazia Chiuri
Few expected Maria Grazia Chiuri’s comeback so soon after departing Dior earlier this year. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Tong Van
Few expected Maria Grazia Chiuri’s comeback so soon after departing Dior earlier this year.  Last week, Italian house Fendi announced the Roman designer would return to the company where she began her career more than three decades ago. This time, she will serve the house as chief creative officer.  Her first collection, Fendi Fall/Winter 2026-2027, will debut in Milan next February.  “Her talent and vision will be instrumental in fortifying Fendi’s heritage, shaping the future

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

Secrets of selling to the 1 per cent

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

An open-lidded letter to Tupperware

Jess Leech
Openings & closings

Chemist Warehouse launches into Dubai

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings

Former Lovisa boss to launch jewellery chain

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How Preeti Jatia disrupted India’s kidswear sector with Fayon Kids

Tong Van
Furniture & homewares

Nick Scali expects lower profit margin amid higher freight cost

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay