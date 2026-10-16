Dusk Group eyes South African expansion after record sales

Fragrance retailer Dusk Group is celebrating the “highest sales result in company history”, with attention now turning to its expansion in South Africa.

The ASX-listed owner of the Dusk brand recorded $148.9 million in sales and $6.6 million in after-tax profits for fiscal 2026, the two figures representing increases of 8.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

These figures were achieved with an active membership base of 768,000. Dusk now operates 144 stores.

The group is now turning its attention to international expansion in South Africa. Calling the country “a proven market with a strong track record for Australian brands”, Dusk Group cited its “attractive cost of doing business dynamics”.

Dusk is targeting the launch of three to five stores in South Africa, using its AfterGlow store format. It will then test whether its products fit and can scale in the market.

Investors have also been told to expect continued success in fiscal 2027.

Dusk Group has started the first 15 weeks of the year with like-for-like sales growing by 7.2 per cent year-on-year. Focus is now shifting to core ranges, with “less reliance on fashion-led items”.

“More predictable sales, simpler operations,” Dusk added.

These simplified operations will see the group close three stores in the first half of fiscal 2027. Two have also been opened so far this year.