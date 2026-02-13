Dusk Group breaks records after ‘strong Christmas’

Australian home fragrance retailer Dusk has seen a record half-year in earnings after two years of implementing ‘strategic initiatives’.

For the six months ending December 31, Dusk saw its sales and gross profit rise by 5.1 per cent, and net profit after tax by 5.2 per cent.

“Following two years of strategic initiatives and strong performance under new management, we delivered record first‑half total and online sales,” CEO and MD, Vlad Yakubson, said.

“Sales momentum strengthened throughout the half, supported by a strong Christmas trading performance that highlighted our product innovation, broader price architecture, and disciplined execution across all channels.”

Dusk continues to try to position itself as a ‘lifestyle destination‘, with its Bath & Body initiative contributing an additional 1.5 per cent to the group’s total sales year-on-year.

Its cost of doing business (CODB) increased by 5.9 per cent due to three new openings and 10 pop-up stores. Dusk Rewards, the company’s loyalty program, has grown by 9 per cent to 718,000 members. The group said its sales to members have increased by 24 per cent.

Online sales grew to $8 million, accounting for an additional 0.8 per cent of the group’s year-on-year sales. Dusk recorded $91.8 million in sales for the half-year.

“Over the past 24 months, we have materially strengthened the foundations of the business – across leadership, product, store design, marketing, systems and operations,” Yakubson added.

“We are now seeing improved momentum in trading performance, providing greater confidence in the sustainability of the reset. International expansion is an option enabled by the successful rejuvenation of the Australian business.

“Our priority remains delivering consistent domestic earnings momentum and return improvement before testing the appeal of our retail offering in selected international markets. Due diligence is underway.”